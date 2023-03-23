Former Nashville gym manager who took photos of clients undressing sentenced to jail time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Nashville gym manager was sentenced Thursday after he was accused of taking pictures of gym clients changing clothes at QNTM Fit Life in the Gulch.

A judge sentencedNikko Glasper to one year of confinement and then three years of probation. He was charged with 40 counts of computer act theft and four charges of unlawful photography.

Glasper, who was the training manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym, allegedly sent himself private images from several female clients' phones. Police said he would gain access to the phones for "seemingly legitimate purposes" and make copies of the images for himself.

During the time of his charges, six victims came forward.