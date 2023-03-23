Watch Now
Former Nashville gym manager who took photos of clients undressing sentenced to jail time

Glasper worked at multiple gyms in Nashville, but was most recently fired from QNTM following the allegations.<br/><br/>
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Nashville gym manager was sentenced Thursday after he was accused of taking pictures of gym clients changing clothes at QNTM Fit Life in the Gulch.

A judge sentencedNikko Glasper to one year of confinement and then three years of probation. He was charged with 40 counts of computer act theft and four charges of unlawful photography.

Glasper, who was the training manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym, allegedly sent himself private images from several female clients' phones. Police said he would gain access to the phones for "seemingly legitimate purposes" and make copies of the images for himself.

During the time of his charges, six victims came forward.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.
