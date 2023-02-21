His legacy of service: Former President Jimmy Carter helped build 21 Nashville homes with Habitat for Humanity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving at-home hospice care. Over the weekend, the Carter Center in Atlanta said the former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family.

While you can see Carter's impact around the world, you can also spot it in a neighborhood in North Nashville that Carter visited in 2019 as part of the Carter Project with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. There, he helped build 21 homes.

"He's the true sense of a servant leader; there's nothing glamorous about coming out to a habitat build site and working all day long for five days," said Sherry Stinson with Habitat of Greater Nashville.

Yet that's what Carter did, despite taking a nasty fall the morning of his first day in town.

"I had a number one priority, and that was to come to Nashville to build houses," Carter said at the time.

In fact, it was that devotion to service that brought some Titans players out to see him that week.

"They said, 'we cannot believe he fell, busted his head, has a black eye, and showed up to work. What a badass!'" Stinson said.

"No matter your age or shape you're in, if you're determined to do something good in this world, what should stop you?" Stinson said. "It didn't stop him."