Former Sen. Thelma Harper lies in state at Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Sen. Thelma Harper will lie in state at the Tennessee Capitol ahead of Thursday’s celebration of life service at her alma mater Tennessee State University.

Harper was honored at the Historic Metro Courthouse on Tuesday. Mayor John Cooper spoke, remembering her as "the woman who wore many hats," and for her incredible work ethic and passion for the community. He was joined by a number of former and current council members.

HAPPENING NOW: Former State Sen. Thelma Harper to lie in state at the Historic Metro Courthouse.



She’s joined by past and present council members.



Harper was the second African American woman to serve on council and did so for 8 yrs.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/NKbQGpaoZn — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) May 4, 2021

Harper passed away in late April at the age of 80. She was the first African American woman to serve in the Tennessee State Senate and the longest-serving female state senator in Tennessee history.

