Former Sen. Thelma Harper lies in state at historic Metro Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville and the state of Tennessee continue to mourn the death of former Senator Thelma Harper.

Her body lies in state at the Historic Metro Courthouse on Tuesday until 2 p.m. On Wednesday, her body will move to the State Capitol before a celebration of life on Thursday at her alma mater Tennessee State University.

Mayor John Cooper spoke, remembering Harper, "the woman who wore many hats," for her incredible work ethic and passion for the community. He was joined by a number of former and current council members.

Harper passed away in late April at the age of 80. She was the first African American woman to serve in the Tennessee State Senate and the longest-serving female state senator in Tennessee history.