Former Thrift Store Owner Turns Yard Into 'Barbie Garden'

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A man made a "Barbie garden" to raise awareness about a yard sale. Due to online sales, Jimmy Brown said he had to close Marie's Super Thrift Store in Springfield.

"I had a thrift store for 30 years here in Springfield, and I did really good for like 25 years and then the e-commerce, it just kicked everybody that's in retail," Brown said. "People just buy it on their mobile apps."

Neighbors aren't sure what to think about the dolls in the ground.

"Some people have said this is creepy, but it runs the spectrum. Some people think it's ingenious," Brown said.

Brown has collected Barbies from repossessed storage units for decades. Some of the dolls are missing their clothes because he's selling their outfits at the yard sale.

"If they were in a box, they'd probably be $25, sometimes up to $100, but the condition they're in now, $1 or $2," Brown said.

Brown said he has a lot of stuff to get rid of from his thrift store. He hopes his prized possessions will find a forever home. If he doesn't sell all the Barbies in his yard, he will give them to kids.

"They'll be gone Saturday afternoon," Brown said.

The yard sale has been planned at his house in the 400 block of 7th Avenue West in Springfield on Saturday. It starts at 7 a.m. and lasts till 4 p.m.