Former Titans WR Nate Washington authors book detailing football career and life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington had a standout NFL career — three teams, ten years, and two Super Bowl wins. However, Washington's road to success wasn't easy, and he's sharing his story in a new book as he makes the transition from pro athlete to author.

Washington played six seasons in Tennessee, where he served as a respected team captain and fan favorite during a period when wins were hard to come by.

"That's just the mentality that I tried to bring to Tennessee," said Washington. "I took pride in leadership...I took pride in leading a group of men."

More than a decade after retiring from football, Washington put pen to paper and wrote a memoir called "Football Was My Father." In it, he chronicles his life growing up without a father in Toledo, Ohio, and how football shaped the man he would become.

"Growing up in a single-parent home, I dealt with a lot of things, and I realized that a lot of the stories and lessons that I learned from the game, practices, coaches, opponents...were able to help me translate a lot of those perseverance traits into my life," said Washington.

In the book, Washington reveals some deeply personal details. But he says that sharing those details was important.

"I understand a lot of things were necessary to tell, especially if my goal was to guide and give stories to the youth, the next generation to come behind...understand, like, 'Hey, I've done this, don't you do it,'" said Washington.

Nate says his goal is to inspire other young aspiring athletes to chase their dreams and overcome humble beginnings.

"I wanted people to understand that there are some good things that come from this. A lot of the lessons that we learn from life have pushed me into a positive direction, and I am excited about what is to come for me yet," said Washington.

Nate will be back in the area on Wednesday, June 10, for a book-signing at Vintage Vine-100 in Franklin, the wine bar co-owned by another former Titan, Keith Bulluck.

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