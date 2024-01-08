Former White Co. middle school teacher indicted for child rape, other charges

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The results of an investigation into Austin Damon Allen, a former middle school teacher arrested for three counts of rape of a child, were presented to the White County Grand Jury Monday morning.
Allen was indicted on the following charges:
Two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, 4 counts of rape of a child, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means on 2 counts, and 1 count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation.
He is currently in the White County Jail in custody.
If the public has any information regarding any other potential victims, you can contact the Office of the District Attorney General at 931-528-5015 or the White County Sheriff's Office at 931-836-2700.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson