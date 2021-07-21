Four Tennessee children have died in accidental shootings so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's a tragedy no parent wants to go through; losing a child to an accidental shooting. But it's something four Tennessee families have had to endure this year.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

These deaths are raising concerns from some organizations that are pushing for safer gun solutions.

"It's absolutely tragic," said Jessie McKinney,"My heart goes out to the family of the two little boys here in Sumner County."

On Monday, Sumner County Sheriff's officials confirmed a 6-year-old boy died from what they said was an accidental shooting over the weekend.

"I can't imagine the grief that they're going through. And unfortunately, if you look at the numbers over the last few years, Tennessee tends to have some of the most unintentional shootings by children," McKinney said.

McKinney is a volunteer with the Tennessee Chapter of Moms Demand Action.

"I think it's important to remember that, you know, we have the power to save lives, without having to rely on our legislators to pass any laws at all. "

What happened Sunday in Sumner County has happened multiple times this year, and multiple times this month.

3 CHILDREN INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTINGS IN 1 MONTH

In the last 20 days, three children died from accidental shootings in Tennessee:

In February, an accidental shooting in Clarksville left a 2-year-old dead after officials say children got a hold of an unsecured handgun.

"There are a multitude of ways that gun owners can secure firearms in their homes, where they're easily accessible for them in the moment of an emergency, but also inaccessible to children," said McKinney.

The latest data from the Tennessee Child Fatality Review report shows 2 accidental shooting deaths involving children in both 2018 and 2019.

"It's important to note that secure gun storage means that guns need to be stored unloaded and locked and separate from ammunition."

According to the 2021 Child Fatality Annual Report, 7 (8%) of the weapons-related fatalities in children in 2019 were accidental, undetermined, or pending, 37 (55%) were homicides, 25 (37%) were suicides.

Click here for the full Child Fatality Annual Report.

McKinney also wanted to remind gun owners to take advantage of the tax-free holiday on firearm locks and safes in Tennessee.