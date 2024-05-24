Four years later, Mt. Juliet family holding on to hope loved one is found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet woman went on a walk over four years ago and disappeared without a trace.

Now, 38-year-old Deavin Nicole Walker’s family is speaking out hoping for her safe return.

For Deavin's mom, Ramona Walker, family is everything and she misses her daughter every single day.

"My heart has been broken since then, so I’m just trying to hold it together," Ramona Walker said.

When she's sad, she turns to the family photos. One of her favorite memories is Deavin's love for basketball.

"She always played basketball from seventh grade until she went to college," Ramona said.

Ever since she went missing in February 2020, Ramona has been fighting back tears.

"We were more like friends than mom and daughter because she was here with me. She was the one always here to help me," Ramona said.

Deavin was last seen walking in their Willoughby Station neighborhood in Mt. Juliet.

"That morning when she left, it was the day after her birthday. We celebrated on the 25th," Ramona said.

Ramona recalls that morning taking care of her sick mother, when Deavin yelled from downstairs: “Mom I’m going to the store, and I’ll be back." That was the last time she heard from her.

"After the first month, we didn’t think nothing was wrong because she had done it before. She was an opioid user at that time. She was six months clean at the time she went missing," Ramona said.

Now, 51 months later, there is still no sign of her youngest daughter, despite the family's efforts to locate her.

"I think somebody grabbed her and she just can’t get away from them — the people who got her," Ramona said.

Ramona prays every single day for her daughter.

"We miss that energy around here. Having her smile and family gatherings. Her energy brought life to the party," Ramona said.

The Walker family will never stop looking for her.

“Deavin I love you. We miss you so much. If you’re out there and you can get anybody to call us or whatever we’re here for you to bring you home," Ramona said.

Deavin frequently visited Lebanon, so a lot of attention has been focused in that area of Wilson County.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is now offering a $4,000 reward, which is in addition to the family’s $1,000 reward, for information that leads to the whereabouts of Deavin.

Walker left her residence wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants, and she had a cell phone that is no longer working. She is a black female, 5’3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Deavin Nicole Walker, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at www.mjpd.org.