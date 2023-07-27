Franklin soccer coach child rape case: Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helping potential victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The crimes Camilo Hurtado Campos is accused of are appalling.

The Franklin Police Department said the soccer trainer is accused of drugging and raping young boys he coached. Police believe there are at least 10 victims if not more.

On Tuesday he made his first court appearance.

Yuri Cunza with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said as soon as he heard of the case, he knew he wanted to do something to help. In cases involving non-English speakers or immigrant communities, he knows it's not always easy to contact police.

"Maybe they're afraid about what can happen following reporting," he said.

The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says potential victims who may be fearful of reaching out to law enforcement by themselves can call this number at any time: (615) 216-5737.

"We're not in any way wanting to be the solution for all things but I think we can be a friendly organization in the neighborhood that can maybe help put the parties together," Cunza said.

The hotline is anonymous and Cunza said it's already been used to answer questions regarding the case. He says people can call and won't be pressured to report to police if they don't want to.

"It's about being a resource in the community more than anything. We are not working for law enforcement or anyone else. We are an independent organization that cares if someone has been done wrong," he said.

The hotline isn't new. Cunza said it's been around for a long time and has served a similar purpose. Anybody who feels like they've been victimized by an employer, a business, or even police, can call the number (615) 216-5737 to report the incident, and the chamber will be able to determine if it's a situation they can assist with.