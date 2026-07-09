Free air conditioners and cooling assistance are available this summer for those who need help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us take air conditioning for granted in the summer. New Census Bureau data shows 9 in 10 Tennessee households have it, but when those units stop working, it can quickly turn into an emergency.
Tennessee County Air Conditioning Data
- Johnson County had Tennessee’s lowest air conditioning rate at 82.5%.
- Wilson County had one of the state’s highest rates, with 99.4% of occupied homes reporting AC access.
- Davidson County had more than 7,200 occupied homes without air conditioning.
- Shelby County had the largest raw total of homes without AC at 3,254.
|County
|Total Occupied Units
|With AC
|AC %
|Without AC
|No AC %
|Anderson County
|32,069
|31,460
|98.1%
|609
|1.9%
|Bedford County
|18,953
|18,631
|98.3%
|322
|1.7%
|Benton County
|6,928
|6,713
|96.9%
|215
|3.1%
|Bledsoe County
|4,812
|4,610
|95.8%
|202
|4.2%
|Blount County
|54,449
|53,687
|98.6%
|762
|1.4%
|Bradley County
|41,909
|41,282
|98.5%
|627
|1.5%
|Campbell County
|16,709
|16,224
|97.1%
|485
|2.9%
|Cannon County
|5,686
|5,556
|97.7%
|130
|2.3%
|Carroll County
|11,258
|11,088
|98.5%
|170
|1.5%
|Carter County
|24,188
|22,322
|92.3%
|1,866
|7.7%
|Cheatham County
|15,908
|15,606
|98.1%
|302
|1.9%
|Chester County
|6,333
|6,289
|99.3%
|44
|0.7%
|Claiborne County
|13,456
|13,092
|97.3%
|364
|2.7%
|Clay County
|3,201
|3,101
|96.9%
|100
|3.1%
|Cocke County
|15,123
|14,518
|96.0%
|605
|4.0%
|Coffee County
|22,794
|22,544
|98.9%
|250
|1.1%
|Cumberland County
|27,447
|26,873
|97.9%
|574
|2.1%
|Davidson County
|314,578
|307,341
|97.7%
|7,237
|2.3%
|Fentress County
|7,706
|7,182
|93.2%
|524
|6.8%
|Greene County
|28,093
|26,942
|95.9%
|1,151
|4.1%
|Grundy County
|5,106
|4,764
|93.3%
|342
|6.7%
|Hamilton County
|151,316
|149,650
|98.9%
|1,666
|1.1%
|Hancock County
|2,773
|2,585
|93.2%
|188
|6.8%
|Johnson County
|7,172
|5,917
|82.5%
|1,255
|17.5%
|Knox County
|197,298
|194,928
|98.8%
|2,370
|1.2%
|Montgomery County
|84,321
|83,645
|99.2%
|676
|0.8%
|Rutherford County
|125,861
|124,981
|99.3%
|880
|0.7%
|Shelby County
|360,590
|357,336
|99.1%
|3,254
|0.9%
|Sumner County
|76,706
|76,090
|99.2%
|616
|0.8%
|Unicoi County
|7,803
|7,217
|92.5%
|586
|7.5%
|Washington County
|56,234
|54,321
|96.6%
|1,913
|3.4%
|Williamson County
|90,716
|90,082
|99.3%
|634
|0.7%
|Wilson County
|56,609
|56,267
|99.4%
|342
|0.6%
The Census Bureau recently released LACE as an experimental measure of air conditioning prevalence at the state, county and census tract levels. The estimates are intended to help community planners and researchers better understand heat exposure risk and compare access to air conditioning across communities, states and regions.
Tennesseans struggling to stay cool this summer have options — from free air conditioning units in Davidson County to utility assistance programs, home repair help, and community resources across the state.
Nashville
In Nashville, Metro Action Commission's Summer Cooling Program provides free fans and air conditioning units to income-eligible Davidson County residents, including elderly residents, families with children under 6 years old, and disabled residents with medical conditions affected by extreme heat. The program runs May 1 through August 31.
Marvin Cox, with Metro Action Commission, said the agency has already given out about 70 units this summer — nearly half of the 140 units distributed during all of last summer.
"If it gets too hot, it weighs on you physically, so that's the main thing you want to make sure of that we're not getting in extreme temperatures, and it's reactive, and we've got to move as quickly as possible. So we strongly encourage people. We have a stock available. If you're eligible, we want to be of service to you [now]," Marvin Cox said.
To apply, residents can visit Nashville.gov/MAC and download the application. Applicants will need to provide proof of income, documentation of everyone in the household, and a Social Security card.
"We try to get the air conditioners to the people within 24-48 hours, and sometimes we will do same day, just depending on the temperature and depending on the volume," Cox said.
The program is supported largely by community donations — both financial contributions and new, in-box air conditioning units.
"We have individuals who donate either a monetary or they will supply a new, in the box AC, so we could not do this program without the community," Cox said.
Residents who want to donate can make checks payable to Metropolitan Action Commission, with a notation that the donation is for the Summer Cooling Program. New air conditioners or fans, still in manufacturer's packaging, can be dropped off at Metro Action Commission's main office at 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. The agency can also be reached at 615-862-8860.
Hendersonville
Hendersonville residents have a few avenues for cooling assistance. Nashville Electric Service handles most of the city's electric service, while Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation serves a small portion of residents in the northern part of the city. Both providers offer assistance for residents struggling financially during extreme heat.
Several local churches and nonprofits also help residents in need, including the Samaritan Center, First Baptist Church, Long Hollow Church, and Live Love Nashville. Residents are encouraged to contact those organizations directly to learn what heat-related assistance may currently be available.
Clarksville
Income-qualified homeowners in Clarksville may be able to get cooling systems repaired through the City of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services Home Repair Program. The program covers repairs when extreme temperatures make a home unsafe, along with other essential repairs including roof, electrical, plumbing, structural, window and door, and accessibility upgrades.
To qualify, applicants must own and occupy the home as a primary residence within Clarksville city limits, meet low- and moderate-income standards set by HUD, and have current city and county property taxes. The home must be a single-family, owner-occupied dwelling, including permanently fixed manufactured housing.
To apply, residents can complete a pre-screening assessment form at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/CLARKSVILLETN/Participant. Those who need help completing the form can call 931-648-6133 to schedule an appointment.
Rural communities
Residents in Tennessee's western counties may be able to get air conditioning service through Highland Rim Economic Corporation, according to AgeWell Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley Authority also operates a home repair program called TVA Home Uplift program that may cover cooling systems, though those repairs are not immediate.
Statewide: LIHEAP available in all 95 counties
For Tennesseans across the state, the primary resource is LIHEAP — the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In Tennessee, LIHEAP is administered through a network of local agencies serving all 95 counties. The program provides one-time assistance to help eligible households with home energy costs, including cooling expenses, as long as funding is available.
For the 2025-2026 program year, assistance amounts range from $174 to $750, depending on household energy burden. Tennesseans can apply through the appropriate local administering agency for their county.
Am I missing an important resource to help people stay cool this summer? Let me know. Send an email to hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.
- Carrie Sharp