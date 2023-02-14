Free coffee, candies, pizza and more given to bus riders on WeGo Public Transit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During February, WeGo Public Transit is sweetening the ride.

Across the routes, a street team is boarding buses and handing out chocolates. If that chocolate has a special sticker on the bottom, the rider wins a prize. Those prizes include dozens of gift cards from area businesses and one $500 gift card from The Mall at Green Hills.

"We're still sort of in this pandemic, and there is loneliness in people's lives and a hunger for connectivity," said Renuka Christoph, with WeGo. "People probably don't consider public transit as a way to connect with the community, but it really is."

While NewsChannel 5 rode the Charlotte Avenue bus on Valentine's Day, bus rider Day'zhane Anderson won a free hotel stay.

"This is really nice," Day'zhane Anderson said. "I actually have someone trying to visit me, so I might put this to use."

WeGo Public Transit is up to about 80% of their pre-pandemic ridership. Promotions like We Love Our Riders remind people that public transit is an option.