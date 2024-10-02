Free financial lifeline for older adults called RESET launches in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than half of older adults say what scares them most about retirement is running out of money.

We all want to feel financially secure, so when we can help with that, we will.

We're sharing some information about free financial counseling now available in Nashville.

The RESET Program, “Raising Economic Security to Enjoy Thriving,” is a new financial empowerment collaborative offering personalized services to people 50 and older.

The program, operated through the Financial Empowerment Center, was established in response to requests for financial assistance from older adults. In retirement, many people live on a fixed income.

Learn more about the Financial Empowerment Center in this previous story.

According to the National Council on Aging, one in three older adults are economically insecure, and $30 billion in available benefits go unclaimed each year.

That unclaimed money could help people in Nashville who are struggling to get by.

AgeWell Middle Tennessee recently gave a presentation about RESET to a group that meets at the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center.

Gwen Sanders, 75, plans to check it out.

"I learned that there are some opportunities out there that I had once tried when I was maybe ten years younger — and I didn't qualify, but now I'm at the peak. I will go back again to see if I qualify for any of this money that's laying around," said Gwen Sanders.

A survey in 2022 found that 1 in 7 people in Nashville is older than 65. That means more than 92,000 people could use this program.

For more information, contact Renee Hampton, RESET Outreach & Events Manager, at rhampton@agewelltn.org or call the office at 615-353-4235.

In addition to AgeWell and the Financial Empowerment Center, the Tennessee Justice Center, Needlink, Fifty Forward and the United Way are also partners.