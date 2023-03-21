Free showcase aims to highlight Asian and Pacific Islander country artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday night is your chance to catch a show all about highlighting Asian and Pacific Islander artists in country music. The event is set for 6:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

The showcase is being put on by Shoes Off Nashville. Benn Park founded the organization. He said this is the first time the event is being held at Tennessee Brew Works and he hopes to make it a bi-monthly thing.

Park said his organization celebrates and brings attention to API songwriters, comedians and other creatives in town. Tuesday's event is where these API country singers can showcase their music. He said he has heard from multiple artists who have gotten race-related comments, but Park thinks the tides are changing.

"I started this showcase last year because I've heard stories from Asian country artists in particular, more than one, where they as an artist and their music wasn't taken as seriously as non-Asian country artists just based on race alone. One Asian country artist has even been told they're a great singer, they're talented, they should you know pursue K-pop instead of the genre that they really want to pursue and so on and so forth," Park said.