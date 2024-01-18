Frigid wind could impact shrubs and trees during Tennessee winter weather

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frigid winds from several winter weather events could negatively impact trees and plants. Hopefully, it’s not a de-ja-vu of what happened to shrubs in 2023 during a dangerous cold snap.

For plants, Davey Tree Company’s Rob Kraker said his main concern is the wind. In addition, temperature fluctuations can confuse plants.

“Actually, last week we saw a cherry tree that was breaking bud and flowering, which is way too early for that,” Kraker said. “When that cold air goes over that foliage, it basically takes the moisture out of that stem and takes it away.”

Other winter injuries are possible too.

“You’ll have one side of the tree where the sun rises and warms that side of the bark, but then if it doesn’t actually warm the entire tree, it will freeze the tissue on the backside, and you’ll end up with these splits,” Kraker said.

If you can cover plants with burlap, it would help or let nature take its course.

“On a Boxwood like this, a little bit of snow actually acts as a good insulator right? Really where I see the biggest problem is if you’re along a road, or if you’re along a walkway, and you’re plowing snow into the shrubs,” Kraker said.

Rob said mulch is helpful too.

"It’s like a down comforter before you go to bed right?" Kraker said.

Kraker said we won't know the extent of the damage until spring.