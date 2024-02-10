From Blackman High School to Super Bowl 58, Jauan Jennings makes community proud

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jauan Jennings, a standout wide receiver, is set to make his first appearance on the grand stage of Super Bowl 58 with the San Francisco 49ers, bringing pride to his Middle Tennessee community.

Jennings is from Cowan, Tennessee, but would also consider Murfreesboro home. He started making waves as a sophomore when he transferred to Blackman High School. John McCreery, the defensive football coach at the time, recognized Jennings's exceptional athletic abilities.

"He would elevate practice in his competitiveness," recalls McCreery. "Ask him to do anything, he could do it."

As the quarterback, Jennings led Blackman High School's football team to a championship in 2013.

"All of those guys together kind of following his lead. It was obvious he was going to be the leader of the pack," McCreery said.

Jennings wasn't just a football star; he also excelled on the basketball court, contributing to his high school team's state championship win in 2014. Barry Wortman, Jennings's basketball coach, describes him as a "physically and mentally tough kid" who dominated the locker room and played a pivotal role on the team.

Despite success in basketball, Jennings pursued his dream in football, showcasing his toughness at the University of Tennessee. McCreery reminisces about "one of the biggest catches in the history of the University of Tennessee" during a game against Georgia.

Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as a Wide Receiver, Jennings continues to make an impact, earning praise from McCreery:

"If you watch the game, you're going to see number 15 blocking in ways you won't see a lot of wide receivers block."

Jennings' former coaches attribute his success to his relentless work ethic. Wortman expresses pride in what Jennings represents for his friends and family.

"As a school community and program community, we're proud of Jauan," Wortman said.

For Jennings, a Super Bowl appearance is just the beginning. McCreery believes there's more to come.

"He worked as hard as he could to get to the level he is now. I think there's more to come," McCreery said.

Jennings isn't the only player with local ties in the Super Bowl; Jordan Mason, a graduate of Gallatin High School, is also part of the 49ers team, adding another layer of local pride to this championship game.

