Frustrated farmers stage tractor protest over proposed 1,000 acre distribution center campus in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a sight we're used to at the county fair. Just not at the county courthouse. Friday morning, two or three dozen farmers drove their tractors from the James E. Ward Agriculture Center to the Wilson County Courthouse, in protest against a major industrial development proposed in rural Wilson County.

"It takes something pretty big to get everybody together during hay season," joked Perry Neal, whose family has farmed in that area of the county since the early 1800s. "Everybody’s quick to say we need industry, we need industry. Well, farming and agriculture is an industry and it’s a pretty darn good one."

The development is being pitched by a company named Hillwood, which is privately owned out of Texas by a big-name family. "Founded by Ross Perot, Jr. back in the 80s -- son of Sr. who ran for President back in the 90s," said Paul Reinke, Development Director for Hillwood.

Hillwood wants to build a warehouse distribution campus that would bring in thousands of jobs and a boost to Wilson County's economy. But to do so, they need land use and rezoning approval. Friday morning, the Wilson County Planning Commission was concerned about both proposals.

Corey Johns, the Executive Director for the Joint Economic Development Board for Wilson County spoke in favor of the development. "Our core product is distribution centers, fulfillment centers, logistics company and the like," said Johns.

But in a marathon meeting lasting more than three hours, dozens of farmers and nearby landowners stood in front of the microphone, passionately pleading the board to deny the requests. "Don’t change a thing," said Jack Pratt, a lifelong farmer. "I ask that you leave it the way it is."

"They don’t care about us they don’t care about anybody who lives out here," said Judey Harrington, who would be surrounded on three sides by the new development. "We love our place, we bought it for our kids to pass on to them, not to give to people who already have billions of dollars."

However, not everyone was against the plan. A smaller group of nearby landowners supported the plan after Hillwood promised to pay for extending public water lines to 50 properties currently relying on well and spring water. "Let me tell you what it’s like to not be able to flush a toilet or even wash your hands. It’s a chore. You have to haul water in," said Delane Davenport, who grew up near the proposed development.

Ultimately, the Wilson County Property Commission voted against the land use and rezoning requests from Hillwood to thunderous applause from the standing-room-only audience.

It's a big win for farmers, but the war is far from over. Under Tennessee law, the property commissions can give recommendations but the Wilson County Commission has the final say.

Because the land is owned by an investment group, those in favor of the redevelopment also warned — eventually this land probably will get redeveloped. The question will become — what project will be the best for that area?

NewsChannel 5 will stay on top of this story and update you as we learn more.