Fuchsia Dodge Challenger Stolen From Couple's Driveway
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A Mt. Juliet couple's 2010 Furious Fuchsia Dodge Challenger was stolen from their driveway, and they want it back. The Castaldo's moved to the Reserve neighborhood from out-of-state. The rare car is their prized possession.
"I love the car because it's got that old-fashioned look and the color that drew me to the car. White interior, fuchsia with stripes outside. Beautiful," Ignatius Castaldo said.
They believe the car was taken after 1 a.m. Saturday. It was locked, and it has keyless entry. Their only clue was a beeping noise from a neighbor's surveillance video.
"It went beep beep beep. Like a tow truck!" Cheryl Castaldo said.
Police said they're still investigating how the car was taken. Detectives believe the thieves could have been involved in a pursuit Saturday morning. Deputies in Wilson County spotted a stolen Subaru and a Dodge Challenger at a church and gave chase. The Challenger sped off, and the driver of the Subaru ran away from officials in Hermitage.
The Castaldo's are hoping someone in the community will spot this fuchsia car and call police. Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department can be reached at 615-754-2550.