NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say Hendersonville Police Officer Cole Ferrell has been released from the hospital after he was shot by a man armed with two guns Monday night.

Ferrell is now recovering at home.

Before his release, Ferrell's friend, Connor Webber, passed along a message from Ferrell and his wife, Mattie.

"They asked me to share with everybody they are overwhelmed by the support of the Metro Nashville Police Department and Hendersonville police department," Webber said.

But still seared in Webber's memory was the moment he first got word that his friend had been shot.

"All you hear are the bare details — that he's been shot — and that's pretty jarring, and you don't feel like you can do anything, which is why it's nice to be able to set up a fund and ease this period for them over the next weeks and months," Webber said.

Connor has set up a GoFundMe to help Officer Ferrell and his wife as Cole's recovery continues.