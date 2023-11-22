Fundraiser aims to give local family a wheelchair-accessible van

GALLATIN, TENN. (WTVF) — It is the season of giving and some local teachers want to help a young student, dealing with a terrible disease, experience life to the fullest.

Nolvia Henriquez, her son Emilson Lopez, and their family have lived in Gallatin for about three and a half years. When he was little, Emilson found out he had a type of Muscular Dystrophy. Now he is living his life in a wheelchair.

"He's independent when he is in the chair," Brewer said.

That independence is limited.

"Probably about three and half weeks ago he came to school, and he was very sad to the point he would cry," Debbie Brewer, a teacher at his school said.

His family does not have a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and some teachers at his school want to help.

“If you could see him want those things, but can't do those things, yeah, that’s what we are supposed to do,” Brewer said.

They are trying to raise $20,000. The van would let the family go out together, letting him come along with his electric chair.

“What if this was your kid? What if this was your family? What if you were having to deal with this and you couldn’t figure out a way because you have nothing left to give,” Tabithia Graves, a teacher at his school said.

You can hear from Emilson and his mother on what this fundraiser means to their family in the video above.

If you would like to donate you can drop off checks made out to Debbie Brewer at Gallatin High School, Venmo Tabithia Graves @Tabithia-Graves, or donate to their GoFundMe here.