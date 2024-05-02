Funeral announced for Franklin native killed in hit-and-run near Florida State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Franklin native who was killed in a hit-and-run in Florida.

Ellie Sims' funeral will happen May 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood at 10 a.m. More details are to come.

A memorial sits by the crosswalk where Sims — a Florida State University student — was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tallahassee. Police later arrested an 18-year-old.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for improved safety measures where Ellie died.

Ellie grew up in Franklin. Katie Hill, the principal of Page High School issued a statement:

“The Page High family is deeply saddened to hear of Ellie’s passing, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family," said Katie Hill, principal of Page High School. "Ellie will be greatly missed by her teachers, coaches, teammates, peers and all who knew and loved her, and we will remember her for her sweet smile, her kind spirit and her compassion for all.”

Her sorority posted about a scholarship fund to honor her memory:

To help her family during this time, there's a GoFundMe page.