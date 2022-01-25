Funeral arrangements set for Robertson County deputy who died this week

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Funeral arrangements are now in place for a Robertson County deputy who died this week.

Savanna Puckett was found dead in her burning home on Sunday evening with gunshot wounds to her head and torso. She was 22.

Visitation is set for two days: Friday evening and Saturday morning. A celebration of life will happen following Saturday's visitation. All three are at South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield.

The funeral will also livestream on the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

VISITATION

Friday — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Saturday — 2 p.m.

