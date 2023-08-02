Funeral held for Macon County Sheriff sergeant killed in head-on collision

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family, friends, and law enforcement agencies from around Tennessee came together to say goodbye Wednesday to Sgt. William Cherry of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The 55-year-old was killed after being involved in a head-on collision this past weekend. Sgt. Cherry was killed while on duty on Highway 10, just north of Lafayette.

For the Cherry family, the turnout means a lot.

"They're still in shock, but I think everybody coming together and showing all this support has really helped them," family spokesperson Logan Horn said.

Close friends also showed up at his funeral to say goodbye.

"He really loved kids. He wanted them to have something and them to be somebody. It’s really going to be sad without William around anymore," Haley Taylor said.

The people who knew him best will always cherish the fun memories they made together.

They know there will be good and bad days, but they want Sgt. Cherry to know his community loved him. They'll also never forget him or how he fought to make Macon County a better place

"He left us too early, but when he left us, he was still making sure people did the right thing," Cherry's former teacher Tim Mclerran said.

The driver that struck Cherry was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Right now, charges have not been filed in the case.

Cherry leaves behind his wife, three children and several grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Gamaliel Cemetery in Monroe County, Kentucky.