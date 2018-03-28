Funeral Services Planned For Letitia Lane

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Family and friends will pay their respects to the victim of a murder. Funeral services for Letitia Lane have been planned for Saturday.
The 46-year-old was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, James Vaughn, nearly three weeks ago. He later died during a standoff with police. No word has been released yet on how Lane died.
Visitation for Lane will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Terrell Broady Funeral Home in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike in Nashville. The funeral will immediately follow.