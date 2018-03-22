Police Find Body In Burned Barn; Believed To Be Missing Woman

GALLATIN, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officials said they found the body of a woman who is believed to be that of missing Nashville woman Letitia Lane.

Police said the body was recovered in debris of a burned barn off Church Street in Gallatin.

The body was found just one day after her family members offered a $2,500 reward in the case. Lane went missing more than a week ago.

Lane's ex-boyfriend, James Vaughn, who was the last person seen with her was killed during a standoff with police days after she went missing.

MNPD and Gallatin Police officers were jointly conducting the homicide investigation.