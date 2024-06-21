Gallatin family seeking adoptive child asks community to help with adoption fees

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Sumner County couple hoping to adopt a child is thanking their community for jumping in to help with financial hurdles.

Kandace and Brandon Owen had always hoped for a big family.

Before they met, Kandace struggled for a decade with an infertility condition. When she found the miracle of adoption, she was able to bring home her now 6-year-old son.

Now, the couple wants their family to grow. They were approved to adopt a child and are looking for a birth mother.

"Hope," said Brandon. "We had hope where we can do this."

What they didn't expect was the adoption fees to jump from around $30,000 to between $40,000 and $60,000 within six years.

Thankfully, the couple's church friends and a Brentwood nonprofit called Both Hands want to help with the cost.

Thursday night, the couple and their close friends sent hundreds of letters to other friends and family to ask for donations for Owen's adoption fees.

Even without a match yet, the Owens are hopeful for the future.

"It's a dream come true," said Kandace. "It's been a difficult few years for us, it's been a difficult few months...and I love kids. I love being a mom, and so it's simply that: just a dream come true."

Interestingly, that's not the end of the story. All donation requests sent out this week are meant to help that family adopt. Then, later in July, that family and other volunteers will help a local widow rebuild her home. It's all part of the nonprofit Both Hands' mission.

If you want to help with Owen's adoption costs, you can visit their page on the Both Hands website.

It's also important to note the Department of Child Services says there are no fees for a child who is in foster care prior to being adopted when it's through DCS. That family is also usually able to receive a monthly subsidy. All of that, however, does not apply if you go through a private agency.