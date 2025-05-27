Gallatin man beaten to death in his home, family say wife's secret boyfriend is responsible for the murder

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin family is grieving the death of Stephen Thomas, 65, who was beaten to death in his home.

Police believe Jovanny Ruiz, 29, entered Thomas' home on West Hite Street and used a glass mug and brick to kill him.

"He had fallen asleep on the couch with the door open, waiting for his wife to come home. I think the guy entered the home and just did this to him," said Aaron Thomas, the victim's son.

According to police, Ruiz was allegedly having a relationship with Stephen's wife.

"He was a secret boyfriend that his wife had," Thomas said.

The crime scene was particularly gruesome, according to family members who discovered the body.

"The whole house was just covered in blood everywhere, and it was terrible," Thomas said.

Aaron Thomas admits his relationship with his father was strained at the time of the murder, making the loss even more difficult to process.

"I didn't get a chance to make up with him," Thomas said.

Despite their differences, he's grateful they shared one final exchange before his father's death.

"I made sure that he knew I said, 'happy birthday and I loved him,' and I knew that he loved me," Thomas said.

The family is now raising money for funeral expenses after discovering that the victim's life insurance policy won't pay out because it was less than two years old.

"It's crazy that preexisting conditions in a life insurance policy can keep you from getting a payout when you were murdered. It's kind of crazy," Thomas said.

Aaron fondly remembers his father's passions and skills.

"He loved Elvis so much. The man could tell you the kind of toothpaste Elvis used. I don't know where he kept the knowledge at. He was also a skilled carpenter," Thomas said.

When asked what he would say to the man accused of killing his father, Aaron's response was emotional.

"I'd say you did this on my daughter's birthday and robbed me of my chance to make up with him. And took a great man from a great family," Thomas said.

Police identified Ruiz as a suspect due in part to surveillance video. If you would like to support the family, they have a GoFundMe.

This story was reported by <i>Aaron Cantrell</i> and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.