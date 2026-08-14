Gardeners working outside brave August heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This time of year, in the sweltering heat, plants need more water than ever — and so do the gardeners that take care of them.

At JVI Secret Gardens, employees are braving the sun all day, whether they like it or not.

"I will come out and sweat in the sun and do physical work over sitting under fluorescent lighting in a cube any day," laughed one employee, Denise.

"Yeah the heat, I'm not a huge fan of the heat," admitted the garden's manager, Shane Burton.

Burton makes sure water breaks and escapes to the AC are a normal part of the day.

"Anything you do out in the sun and the heat, it just seems 10 times harder," he explained. "Even if you're just watering, even if you're just deadheading plants, it can seem a lot harder when it's 100 degrees outside."

Not only are they watering their plants much more than other seasons, but they need to make sure they're hydrated as well.

"I'm already a bit of a camel, so I just keep chugging down those liters in the back!" laughed Denise.

They make sure they're taking care of themselves and all the flowers and plants around them, because their work and passion for nature go hand in hand.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.