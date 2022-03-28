Garth Brooks adds second Nissan Stadium show on April 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is bringing a second show to Nissan Stadium next month.

On Monday morning, Brooks announced a new opening night for his Nashville show — Friday, April 15.

Thousands of his loyal fans likely recall how his 2021 show ended at Nissan Stadium. His opening acts were already performing when severe weather hit, and the show was postponed. Eventually, the show and four other stops on Brooks' tour were canceled due to concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19.

Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 1st, 10am CT! pic.twitter.com/6bI2iuVB1a — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 28, 2022

Tickets for the additional concert will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Central. Brooks is scheduled to play the following day, April 16, at Nissan Stadium as well.

Sales will be limited to an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.