Gas prices soar for Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of Americans have already started traveling for Labor Day, and they'll be in for sticker shock when they hit the gas station.

Gas is up 95 cents a gallon from 2025, and the cost of diesel fuel hit an all-time high of $5.85 a gallon. AAA expects the national average for gas to sit around $4.14, the highest ever for Labor Day weekend.

Alicia Korbe, a mother of 5, has noticed the constant uptick in the price of gas.

"As a mom that drives all over the place to get kids from two different cities in Alabama, it's not okay," she explained.

"Yes, it adds up very quickly. Like you might not notice it at first but when you look at your monthly statement, you'll see," said Tiana McCladdie, who also stopped to get gas Saturday.

"It's hard to have hope when everything's just going up," concluded Korbe.

While demand for gas typically drops after summer, experts warn prices could stay high as long as oil prices remain elevated.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.