General Motors shifts Chevrolet Blazer production to Spring Hill as tariffs reshape the auto industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — General Motors plans to begin manufacturing the Chevrolet Blazer at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant starting in 2027, shifting production from Mexico in a move that could help the automaker mitigate the impact of tariffs.

The Spring Hill facility, GM's largest plant in North America, already produces four different Cadillac models — two electric vehicles and two gas-powered ones.

According to plant officials, this manufacturing versatility is a key reason the plant was selected for Blazer production.

"As demand for EVs goes up, we can scale. As demand for internal combustion goes up, we can also scale," said Anton Busuttil, executive director of the Spring Hill plant.

The decision comes as GM faces significant financial pressure from tariffs. The company's CEO recently told CNN that the 25% tariff on cars could cost GM between $4 billion and $5 billion this year.

Moving some production back to the United States could potentially help the company avoid some tariff costs and qualify for federal incentives.

"This is another great example of the team members here earning this product and earmarking this product to be proudly produced here in Middle Tennessee, Spring Hill Manufacturing," Busuttil said.

The Spring Hill facility spans 11 million square feet and employs more than 5,000 workers who can build cars from start to finish in 30 hours. This existing infrastructure and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for expanded production.

"Some of the investment discussion that's been taking place, not just in Spring Hill, but the company is, how do we replicate what we do in other locations?" Busuttil added.

GM plans to invest $4 billion across three U.S. factories, Orion Assembly, Fairfax Assembly, and Spring Hill Manufacturing, to prepare for production changes coming in about 18 months.

"We're really excited to add to the GM Spring Hill portfolio with the Blazer, just give us more flexibility and meet more customer demand," Busuttil said.

When asked about potential new jobs resulting from this expansion, the plant director indicated it was too early to determine if additional hiring would be necessary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.