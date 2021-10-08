Gerst Haus building in Nashville demolished three years after restaurant's closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former Gerst Haus building on Woodland Street was torn down on Thursday, officially ending an era for the beloved Nashville restaurant.

From 1955 until its closure in 2018, the beer hall was a Nashville favorite.

WTVF

A hallmark of German food in Music City, the restaurant moved several times over the years. Originally called "Gerst House," the restaurant opened nearly seven decades ago on Second Avenue N. by William J. Gerst. Due to urban development, the restaurant moved across the river in 1970. Years later, it was sold and renamed "Gerst Haus" until it closed for good in 2018.

The city raised a historic marker to remember the Gerst House earlier this week.