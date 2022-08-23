'Get down:" Clarksville coach recounts shooting at first football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one was hurt following the shooting outside West Creek High School in Clarksville on Friday during the football game against Clarksville Northeast.

But the coach of the West Creek team spoke to NewsChannel 5 Monday, explaining what he had to do to keep his students safe.

It was the first game of the season, and the first time Rob Gallowitz had head coached when the shots rang out in the middle of the third quarter.

During the Friday game against Clarksville Northeast, Coach Gallowitz said those shots hit way too close to home field.

"We saw kids running by the back end zone, and we heard over the announcement, telling everyone to get down," Gallowitz said.

Gallowitz said what made this situation even scarier: they couldn't figure out where the gunshots were coming from.

Police say they detained one adult and two juveniles afterward. No one was hit.

"Getting back to the normalcy kind of helps," Gallowitz said. "We have people in place to make sure we're protected."

The players are coping well, the coach says, meaning he's glad he and his players can focus not on the shooting behind them, but on the next game ahead.