Get your tickets! Nightly Tin Pan South passes are on sale now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is back — and starting at just $15 a ticket, you can hear from the most celebrated names in songwriting at some of the most iconic venues in Music City.

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, kicking off on April 2 and running through April 6. However — the way you buy tickets this year has changed. Instead of the traditional week-long pass and door admission that's been in place for years, Tin Pan entry will now operate using a pre-sale ticketing concept.

Every show is ticketed three weeks in advance of the show date on tinpansouth.com/tickets:

Shows on Tuesday, April 2: on sale now

Shows on Wednesday, April 3: on sale Wednesday, March 13 at 8 a.m. CST

Shows on Thursday, April 4: on sale Thursday, March 14 at 8 a.m. CST

Shows on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6: on sale Monday, March 18 at 8 a.m. CST

NewsChannel 5 is again a proud sponsor of this event, which features more than 400 artists performing on stages throughout Nashville.

To browse lineups by day and venue, click the upper left tab on the map below. Lineups are subject to change.