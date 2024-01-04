Giles County teenagers survive wreck after car crashes, lands on the roof of a home

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car full of teenagers ended up on the roof of a home after a wreck in Pulaski. First responders said it was a miracle that all five walked away alive.

Kelvin Randolph lives on South Rhodes Street where the crash happened. He thinks someone was watching over the five teenagers when their car crashed. Randolph was out for a walk when it happened.

"When they came off the hill from the stop sign, you can tell they were speeding because you could hear the engine," Randolph said.

The Pulaski Police Department confirmed speed did play a factor in the crash. The wreck was so bad that the car went airborne and landed on the roof of a home. It prompted multiple agencies to respond.

"If it’s all four wheels on the ground, it’s one thing, but when you have a vehicle at a 45-degree angle on its nose and the rear end on the house, it changes the dynamics a little bit," said Bill Myers, Giles County's Director of Emergency Services.

Giles County Fire and Rescue was one of the first ones on the scene. The volunteer fire department had to extract four out of the five riders, because they were trapped inside.

Myers said he is grateful everyone made it alive. He really gives credit to all the responding agencies from Pulaski, Giles County and the utility company.

"They took care of the live electric lines and secured the pole broken over the vehicle that was involved. None of that outcome would’ve been the same without everyone playing that role," Myers explained.

Randolph said he’s proud of the first responders in his community and wants people to slow down on the road.

Neighbors say no one lived in the home the car hit. The owner was in the middle of remodeling.

The teens are expected to be OK, according to police.