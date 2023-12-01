'Giving Machines' now ready to accept donations in Franklin to help local charities

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin is getting a 'Light the World Giving Machine,' for the community to give back for the holidays.

Some people may have seen these around Nashville and other areas before.

They look like big red vending machines, but instead people put money in to choose what items they want to donate.

People can swipe their credit card and can choose to donate meals, personal care items, fresh food, clean water, or even farm animals like goats and chickens.

The machines can be found in the Public Square.

They are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, covering the costs and fees to run them. That way local and international charities can get 100 percent of the donations made.

The charities people can donate to are Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, The Branch, African Girls Hope, CARE, Greenhouse Ministries, and Bridges DVC.

The giving machines will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through December 10.