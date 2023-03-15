Watch Now
News

Actions

GM hosts first responder training for electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle First Responder Training.jpeg
WTVF
Electric Vehicle First Responder Training.jpeg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:20:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more electric vehicles on the streets than ever before, GM invited NewsChannel 5 to its campus in Spring Hill to get an inside look at the training they're giving to first responders here in the mid-state.

The group learned special considerations for electric vehicles involved in car crashes, including where most electric vehicle batteries are located in a car.

"We want to make sure they have the familiarity ahead of time," said Mitch Peterson, a GM trainer who used to be a first responder in Michigan. "Public safety personnel respond to all kinds of incidents all the time, and the preparation for those incidents is what pays off, so you know what you get when you arrive on scene, you understand what you're dealing with."

This is training the GM group takes all over the country, with more than 4,000 first responders already taking part.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap