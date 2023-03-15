GM hosts first responder training for electric vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more electric vehicles on the streets than ever before, GM invited NewsChannel 5 to its campus in Spring Hill to get an inside look at the training they're giving to first responders here in the mid-state.

The group learned special considerations for electric vehicles involved in car crashes, including where most electric vehicle batteries are located in a car.

"We want to make sure they have the familiarity ahead of time," said Mitch Peterson, a GM trainer who used to be a first responder in Michigan. "Public safety personnel respond to all kinds of incidents all the time, and the preparation for those incidents is what pays off, so you know what you get when you arrive on scene, you understand what you're dealing with."

This is training the GM group takes all over the country, with more than 4,000 first responders already taking part.