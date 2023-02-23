'Go, Jimmy, Go!' Nashville singer recalls song written about former President Jimmy Carter

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As former President Jimmy Carter remains at home in hospice care Wednesday night, people from across the mid-state are sharing stories about his life.

That includes a La Vergne man who wrote a song about the former president and got something back from Carter in return.

Bobby Johnson and Billy Cosby were part of a 50s musical duo called The Sprouts.

While Cosby has since passed away, Bobby Johnson remembers the song they wrote about President Jimmy Carter several decades later, called "U.S. President."

"It was on the news a whole lot and they were giving him a lot of flack about what he'd done. He was having problems with Russia," Johnson remembered.

Johnson recited some of the lyrics he wrote:

"With all that on his shoulders, it takes a hell of a man. He's still the U.S. President so let's help him the best we can."

"It's just something that fascinated me about him," Johnson said. "They said he wasn't a good president, but to me, he was doing the best he could, that's the way I looked at it."

Johnson sent a 45 of the song to President Carter, and the President's office sent him back a note.

"It was good of you to remember me with such thoughtful ways," Johnson said, reading from the note.