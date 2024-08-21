Godmother reflects on the life of Nashville woman murdered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding closure after a loved one is taken unexpectedly is difficult. But the loved ones of 44-year-old Emily Bradley are one step closer to justice after her boyfriend was arrested for her murder. A sense of peace moves through the air as Judy Rose reminisces about Emily Bradley.

"As her mother says, ‘She’s here, she’s there, she’s everywhere.’ And she is," Bradley's godmother Rose said.

For Judy, memories of her goddaughter are all she has left.

"Emily had one of the purest hearts and was one of the kindest, most humble, compassionate people you could ever meet," Rose shared.

It has been nearly six months since Emily was murdered.

"I sometimes fantasize that we might get a call of like, ‘Oh, we made a mistake," Rose confessed.

Emily was initially reported missing. Loved ones hung up missing posters and searched abandoned car washes, hoping to find clues. Judy remembers asking the man Emily was last seen with—her boyfriend, Miles Williams—where she was.

"He actually showed up and was helping us put up flyers and pretending that he didn’t know where she was or her vehicle," Rose recalled.

A few weeks after that search, Emily’s body was found in the Whites Creek area off of Buena Vista Pike.

"Miles attacked her in the past. She got away from him and she was doing great, but she didn’t file a police report," Rose said.

Over the weekend, Miles was arrested for her murder.

"I feel so bad for his family. That’s got to be awful, knowing your child could take the life of somebody that’s so brilliant and as…," Rose trailed off, tears welling up.

Despite the tragedy, Judy can still feel Emily’s presence.

"Whether it be through the wind, a song, or just through finding a random note she’d written that applies to what you’re going through that day," Rose said.

Judy wants people to remember Emily for her smile and her sweet soul.

"We should all be so lucky that we live our life well enough that in our passage, we get to have half the homage that’s been paid to Emily, half the love that’s been shown," Rose expressed.

She hopes her goddaughter’s story saves lives.

"There’s a big problem with domestic abuse and violence, and I hope Emily’s story helps some woman somewhere," Rose said.

Judy plans to start a foundation in Emily’s honor to help the homeless and animals. Miles' first court appearance will be next week. Her friends and family have also started a memorial page.

