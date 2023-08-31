Good Samaritan steps in to help victim after Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch business manager is claiming self-defense after fatally shooting a customer, recently identified as 33-year-old Larry Johnson Jr. on Wednesday.

Police say Johnson engaged in a physical altercation with their employee at Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Bell Road.

Jonathan Rizzo, who had received first aid training as a Boy Scout, was leaving the restaurant next to Valvoline Instant Oil Change when the shots rang out.

When the employee was shot by the customer, Rizzo rushed to provide aid. "I saw an employee stumble out and fall to his knees. I thought he looked hurt. I ran over and he said I'm shot, shot. I said calm down and I pulled my shirt off and asked does anyone have a gun," Rizzo said.

Metro Police say Johnson drove to Valvoline in a Chrysler 300 and requested air for one of his tires. They say he became agitated at the lack of immediate service, retrieved the air compressor hose, and began filling up his own tire.

The 22-year-old employee told the driver that he couldn’t do that and took back the air compressor hose. An argument ensued, resulting in the manager of the business telling Johnson to leave.

Police say Johnson punched the employee in the face and he pushed him. They say the manager attempted to break up the altercation, but it continued to escalate.

They add, that the manager went to his vehicle in the parking lot and retrieved a pistol. When he walked back, the employee and Johnson were still fighting.

Eventually, the employee pushed the man into the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and walked away. Detectives say Johnson then grabbed a pistol from the rear passenger floorboard, stood up behind the open driver’s door, and fired several rounds at the employee. Seeing this, the manager fired a shot at the man, striking him in the head. He died at the scene.

The employee was wounded in the arm and hip. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Rizzo described the manager's response after the shooting, "I said is everything okay does anybody have a gun? He said I do and lifted up his shirt and showed the pistol. And I said okay is anyone shooting he says no that guy is no longer… well he’s dead."

While the injured employee is expected to recover, Rizzo expressed his sorrow over the loss of life due to impatience.

Police initially struggled to identify the customer due to multiple IDs with different names. They now know who he is.

Also, another unidentified individual took the victim's gun and fled the scene. Detectives are working to identify him.

Anyone recognizing that individual from the surveillance image is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MNPD

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.