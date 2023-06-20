Good Samaritans fill up grandma's pantry and fridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After NewsChannel5 interviewed a grandmother who was struggling to get emergency aid in-between jobs, some Good Samaritans showed up to fill her fridge and pantry.

“It makes me feel good that people care, I was so down that I was thinking no one cared," Kim Stevens said.

She was struggling in-between jobs to get emergency aid.

"Well if you work you pay bills so of course you’re not going to have much money left, but if you sit at home, you get $500, $600 in stamps," Stevens said.

She has custody of her autistic grandson and ran out of rent and food money.

“Ya know, we’re not allowed to abuse our children because they’ll come take them away, but yet the system is abusing our children and punishing them if we work— so it’s just kind of backwards,” Stevens said.

Two of the Good Samaritans were Michele Brezovar and Connie Koski, and they snapped a photo.

Michele Brezovar Grocery delivery



“It means a lot because it makes me realize God has touched a lot of people’s hearts in good giving, and thinking of others instead of themselves,” Stevens said.

In addition, her landlord has been working with her on back rent. Another person called to help chip in, too.

“I thank God for the people of Nashville, and I thank God for my 4 kids and 17 grandbabies, and for my awesome landlord for giving me time,” Stevens said.

Her grandson loves ice cream and has plenty of healthy snacks now, too.

“I’ve got a lot of food that came in… and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” Stevens said.

And the cherry on top— her latest job interview with McDonald's went well. She’s also looking for other caregiver opportunities in case she doesn't get offered the job with McDonald's.

"God and the people of Nashville have given me hope," Stevens said.