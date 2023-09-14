Goodlettsville considers lifting ban on fortune-telling after more than 40 years

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fortune-telling ban could come to an end in a Middle Tennessee city.

The city manager of Goodlettsville estimates their ban was put in place more than 40 years ago. It doesn't allow fortune tellers, palm readers or spiritualists to set up shop within city limits.

The owner of a store a few miles away in East Nashville said most spiritual shops are simply out to help people.

"Not all organized religions offer what someone is looking for," said Rebecca Petersen, owner of Draconis Arcanum. "They offer a lot — a lot of value, but oftentimes there's a reason to go and seek out different perspectives."

After all this time, Goodlettsville's city attorney is proposing the fortune-telling ban be lifted.

Petersen said a lot of times the work people are trying to do in spiritual shops is misunderstood.

"It's not pushing any dogma that I would believe, but working in their understanding of the universe," Petersen said.

Petersen's metaphysical supply shop on East Trinity Lane in East Nashville opened about nine years ago. She wanted to open a store closer to her home, so she considered Hendersonville. But there was an ordinance that banned tarot card reading and that's part of her business.

Clarksville had a discussion about a fortune teller ban in 2022.

About 20 years ago, the ACLU of Tennessee even got involved in a legal fight in Dickson over fortune telling. Their argument was the ban violated First Amendment rights.

The vote on lifting the ban is expected to pass on Thursday night.