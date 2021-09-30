Watch
Gov. Bill Lee extends school mask opt-outs blocked by judges

WTVF
Gov. Bill Lee speaks to reporters on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Dickson, Tennessee.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 15:08:38-04

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will extend an executive order that lets families opt their children out of school mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite federal court rulings that have blocked the policy in three counties.

Lee told reporters Thursday that he will extend the order by 30 days. It was set to expire on Oct. 5. The Republican said he was “incredibly disappointed” by the rulings against the policy from three federal judges.

Federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby and Williamson counties. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said he was pursuing appeals in Shelby and Knox counties.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
