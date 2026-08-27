Gov. Lee grants clemency to 34, including man who served 17 years, was freed in 2023 and sent back in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that he is granting executive clemency to 34 people, including pardons and one commutation.
Thomas Clardy is the only person listed as receiving a commutation. Clardy was convicted in 2007 for a 2005 shooting outside a Madison auto-repair shop. He was sentenced to life in prison and has maintained his innocence.
A federal judge overturned Clardy’s conviction in 2023 after finding he had received ineffective assistance of counsel, allowing him to leave prison after about 17 years. A federal appeals court later reversed that ruling, and Clardy returned to prison in August 2025.
“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 34 individuals executive clemency,” Lee said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
Clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, though its recommendations are not binding. Applicants not included in this round remain eligible for future consideration.
A pardon is an official statement of forgiveness generally granted to someone who has completed a prison sentence and is no longer incarcerated. A commutation changes a sentence. The governor’s office said the commutation in this round is intended to expedite parole based on the “unique merits and track record of success” of the case.
The governor’s office listed the following clemency recipients:
- Alexis Loudenslager — Pardon
- Ashley Langford — Pardon
- Charles McNabb — Pardon
- Charles Murphy — Pardon
- Christina Walters — Pardon
- Christopher Pritchett — Pardon
- Dedrick Dillard — Pardon
- Donnie Sexton — Pardon
- Elbert “Manuel” Hudson Jr. — Pardon
- Hannah Heinze — Pardon
- Israel Melton — Pardon
- Ivan Minter — Pardon
- Jamila Redditt — Pardon
- Jeremy Mack — Pardon
- Jill Dotson — Pardon
- Justin Smith — Pardon
- Kenneth Davis Jr. — Pardon
- Kenretha Goldsmith — Pardon
- Kristopher “Kris” Stewart — Pardon
- Larry Boyd — Pardon
- LaTonya Sawyer — Pardon
- Margie Scales — Pardon
- Mary Ann Eicke — Pardon
- Michelle Arbogast — Pardon
- Phillip Clark — Pardon
- Ronald Haynes — Pardon
- Sarah Biviano — Pardon
- Scottye Starling — Pardon
- Tamir Greenlee — Pardon
- Thomas Clardy — Commutation
- Todd Buchanan — Pardon
- Toni Williams — Pardon
- Zandra Daniel — Pardon
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