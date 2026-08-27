Gov. Lee grants clemency to 34, including man who served 17 years, was freed in 2023 and sent back in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that he is granting executive clemency to 34 people, including pardons and one commutation.

Thomas Clardy is the only person listed as receiving a commutation. Clardy was convicted in 2007 for a 2005 shooting outside a Madison auto-repair shop. He was sentenced to life in prison and has maintained his innocence.

A federal judge overturned Clardy’s conviction in 2023 after finding he had received ineffective assistance of counsel, allowing him to leave prison after about 17 years. A federal appeals court later reversed that ruling, and Clardy returned to prison in August 2025.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 34 individuals executive clemency,” Lee said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, though its recommendations are not binding. Applicants not included in this round remain eligible for future consideration.

A pardon is an official statement of forgiveness generally granted to someone who has completed a prison sentence and is no longer incarcerated. A commutation changes a sentence. The governor’s office said the commutation in this round is intended to expedite parole based on the “unique merits and track record of success” of the case.

The governor’s office listed the following clemency recipients:



Alexis Loudenslager — Pardon

Ashley Langford — Pardon

Charles McNabb — Pardon

Charles Murphy — Pardon

Christina Walters — Pardon

Christopher Pritchett — Pardon

Dedrick Dillard — Pardon

Donnie Sexton — Pardon

Elbert “Manuel” Hudson Jr. — Pardon

Hannah Heinze — Pardon

Israel Melton — Pardon

Ivan Minter — Pardon

Jamila Redditt — Pardon

Jeremy Mack — Pardon

Jill Dotson — Pardon

Justin Smith — Pardon

Kenneth Davis Jr. — Pardon

Kenretha Goldsmith — Pardon

Kristopher “Kris” Stewart — Pardon

Larry Boyd — Pardon

LaTonya Sawyer — Pardon

Margie Scales — Pardon

Mary Ann Eicke — Pardon

Michelle Arbogast — Pardon

Phillip Clark — Pardon

Ronald Haynes — Pardon

Sarah Biviano — Pardon

Scottye Starling — Pardon

Tamir Greenlee — Pardon

Thomas Clardy — Commutation

Todd Buchanan — Pardon

Toni Williams — Pardon

Zandra Daniel — Pardon

