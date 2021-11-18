Gov. Bill Lee works to recruit for Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is working to recruit officers for the Tennessee Highway Patrol leaving states with "restrictive mandates."

He said there are qualified workers wanting to work in a state that does not get involved in personal health decisions.

"Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get between you and your doctor. We believe you’d be a great fit for our state and will help cover your moving expenses," Governor Lee said.

I have a message for law enforcement officers from New York to Los Angeles: If you're looking for a state that stands with you & will protect your freedoms, come to Tennessee.



Apply with the @TNHighwayPatrol at https://t.co/5zBaYH0upm pic.twitter.com/QDz9Fut3aK — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 17, 2021

The recruitment is happening at a time where he said they have ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road.

While COVID-19 mandates were not outright mentioned in the release, it is easy to draw that conclusion.

This announcement is on the heels of the governor putting the special session's omnibus bill into law. It changes how the state responds to COVID-19, tackling things like mask and vaccine mandates.

"In Tennessee, you’ll be given our full support and respect, and I’ll work to make sure your freedoms are protected. We stand with our law enforcement, and we’ll stand with you, too. If you’re looking for America at its best, come to Tennessee," Gov. Lee said.

The governor also touted low cost of living and no income tax as perks of the state.