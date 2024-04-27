Gov. Lee approved arming teachers. Dozens showed up at his mansion to protest.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans voiced their frustration today in protest of Governor Bill Lee's recent approval of legislation allowing teachers to carry concealed handguns in schools.

Gathering in solidarity, individuals from various backgrounds expressed concerns over the new law by marching to the Governor’s mansion in protest of new legislation.

Governor Lee officially signed the controversial bill into law on Friday, despite a lot of push back. These community members wanted to come out and march to share their frustrations.

They believe that new law will do more harm than good putting school children in more danger.

"It's really terrifying to think that an adult in the building could have a gun and I not have any knowledge of it," Tennessee mom Abby Whisenant said.

Lawmakers in support say it will help rural counties that don't have SROs and large emergency response times to schools.

But these protesters say more people oppose it than support it.

"The people of Tennessee have been so vocal and so open about what they want, which is for their children to be safe. Safe in schools and parks and our elected leaders have failed us, ignored us, made fun of us, and they failed to move forward any important legislation making kids safer," Tennessee Resident Laura Dunbar said.

Under the new law, parents and teachers will be kept unaware of who is armed at schools. Additionally, stringent requirements, including background checks and handgun training, will be imposed on those seeking to carry concealed weapons on school premises.

We have been following this legislation closely since it entered the agenda.

