Gov. Lee calls special session on Hurricane Helene relief, education, immigration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is calling a special session on educational vouchers, Hurricane Helene relief for East Tennessee and immigration.

This will happen on Monday, Jan. 27.

Gov. Lee's call is tailored to only address those three topics. The regular session will address other issues and bills during the next few months of 2025.

Here is where the governor wants to shift his focus.

Hurricane Helene damage in East Tennessee

In October, the state used $100 million through TennCare funds to provide a loan program for East Tennessee. Tennessee is the only state in the nation that does a Medicare block grant with the federal government. Under the grant, money they don't spend on insurance for those in need can be spent on other health-related TennCare programs.

Gov. Lee proposes is proposing a plan to provide more than $450 million in disaster relief.

That would include:



$240 million to bolster Tennessee’s existing disaster relief fund, as well as reduce the local cost-share burden from 12.5% to 5% and fund the state match requirement in order to access federal funds and cover administrative costs.



to bolster Tennessee’s existing disaster relief fund, as well as reduce the local cost-share burden from 12.5% to 5% and fund the state match requirement in order to access federal funds and cover administrative costs. $110 million to establish a new fund that will help local governments manage loan interest for recovery costs by covering interest costs at 5% per year for three years on loans for recovery expenses.



to establish a new fund that will help local governments manage loan interest for recovery costs by covering interest costs at 5% per year for three years on loans for recovery expenses. $100 million to create a new program inspired by the HEAL Program that will provide flexible financial resources for future emergencies, including agricultural recovery, unemployment assistance, and business recovery efforts. The HEAL program provided impacted counties $65 million for debris removal and $35 million for clean water recovery efforts. The funds will be loaned to federally declared disaster counties with a zero percent interest rate.



$100 million to create a new program inspired by the HEAL Program that will provide flexible financial resources for future emergencies, including agricultural recovery, unemployment assistance, and business recovery efforts. The HEAL program provided impacted counties $65 million for debris removal and $35 million for clean water recovery efforts. The funds will be loaned to federally declared disaster counties with a zero percent interest rate. $20 million for the rebuilding of Hampton High School in Carter County, which was destroyed in Hurricane Helene.

Educational school vouchers

House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson introduced the legislation dubbed the Education Freedom Act of 2025. The 11-page bill has provisions for school choice and public schools all in one package after a highly contentious 2024 session led to no compromise on the initiative.

It would allow Tennessee students to use public tax dollars to attend their chosen private school.

"My belief is parents should choose what's best for their children's education," Lee said last week. "I believe in promoting opportunity for parents to have choice. There are a couple of issues that need to be addressed. There's legislation that needs to be passed and determined and it needs to be done earlier than later. We know this education initiative. We need to do it soon."

In this package, lawmakers proposed a one-time $2,000 bonus for teachers. That money would come from state funds.

State money typically doesn't fund brick and mortar for school districts, but this bill would use tax money from sports betting to provide funding.

Immigration

In the governor's call, Lee said he wanted to create safety measures because of illegal immigration. He didn't indicate what specific legislation he would want to consider.

He did note that he wanted state agencies to "stand ready" for day one of President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

What Republican leadership has to say

Below is a Joint statement from Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth:

“We believe the state has a responsibility to act quickly on issues that matter most to Tennesseans, and there is widespread support in the General Assembly and across Tennessee for a special session on the most pressing legislative priorities: the unified Education Freedom Act and a comprehensive relief package for Hurricane Helene and other disaster recovery efforts. The majority of Tennesseans, regardless of political affiliation, have made it clear that they support empowering parents with school choice, and the best thing we can do for Tennessee students is deliver choices and public school resources without delay. Additionally, Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented disaster across rural, at-risk, and distressed communities that cannot shoulder the local cost share of federal relief funds on their own. The state has an opportunity and obligation to partner with these impacted counties and develop innovative solutions for natural disasters going forward. Finally, the American people elected President Trump with a mandate to enforce immigration laws and protect our communities, and Tennessee must have the resources ready to support the Administration on Day One.”

Democrats are responding

The statement below is from Sen. Democratic Caucus chair London Lamar, D-Memphis.

“Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to tie urgent storm recovery efforts to his deeply unpopular voucher scam and Donald Trump’s deportation force is a great disservice to Tennessee families. Communities devastated by Hurricane Helene three months ago are counting on us to provide swift and focused relief—not political gamesmanship.

It is shameful that Gov. Lee is using the cover of a natural disaster to push an extreme agenda. Private school vouchers have already proven to be a failure, diverting public funds away from our neighborhood schools while delivering worse outcomes for students. Likewise, using Tennessee resources to enable Trump’s deportation force will only stoke fear in our communities and potentially remove workers who would help East Tennessee rebuild.

Neither of these controversial policies belong in the same conversation as storm recovery assistance.

The Senate Democratic Caucus stands united against this cynical approach. We will fight to ensure that any special session prioritizes the needs of storm survivors over the demands of special interests and partisan politics. Tennesseans deserve better.”

