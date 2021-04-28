Gov. Lee expected to sign bill to provide schools with bleed control kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign a bill giving schools across Tennessee access to potentially life-saving supplies.

If signed into law, nearly 2,000 schools across the state will have what are called bleed control kits, something any trained staff member can use to help students or anyone else on campus.

This legislation is part of the “Stop the Bleed” program. Kits would go into every school, which include a tourniquet and bandages for compression that will help with bleeding control.

This could be used for a variety of reasons. Just last week, there was a stabbing at Overton High School, where teachers had to render aid to a 14-year-old student.

This is something where staff members would need training and lawmakers say it would allow them to act quickly and potentially save a life.

"A teacher, a school nurse would have access to this kit, and they would be before the first responders, trying to stop the bleed. It has a tourniquet and other items inside that kit,” said Sen. Sara Kyle (D – Memphis).

The bill's sponsors say these kits will be especially helpful in rural counties with limited access to healthcare services.