Gov. Lee says he will not intervene in Tony Carruthers' execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will not intervene in the execution of Tony Carruthers, as advocates push for further forensic testing.

Carrthuers has been on death row for three decades. He was sentenced to death for a Memphis triple murder in 1996. The ACLU is pushing for the execution to be paused as forensic testing is done on evidence related to the case. The organization argues Carruthers could be innocent.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lee said he will not intervene.

“After deliberate consideration of Tony Von Carruthers’ request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and do not plan to intervene," Gov. Lee said in a statement.

At this point, the execution of Carruthers will move forward as scheduled for Thursday.

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