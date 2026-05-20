Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Lee says he will not intervene in Tony Carruthers' execution

Tony Carruthers is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, May 21st for a triple murder in Memphis. He was sentenced to death in 1996.
Gov. Lee says he will not intervene in Tony Carruthers' execution
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will not intervene in the execution of Tony Carruthers, as advocates push for further forensic testing.

Carrthuers has been on death row for three decades. He was sentenced to death for a Memphis triple murder in 1996. The ACLU is pushing for the execution to be paused as forensic testing is done on evidence related to the case. The organization argues Carruthers could be innocent.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lee said he will not intervene.

“After deliberate consideration of Tony Von Carruthers’ request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and do not plan to intervene," Gov. Lee said in a statement.

At this point, the execution of Carruthers will move forward as scheduled for Thursday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@Newschannel5.com

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.