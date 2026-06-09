Tennessee signs Grace Anne Sparks Coercive Suicide Prevention Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee signed a new bill into law that makes it a felony to encourage someone to take their own life.

I first told viewers about a family’s fight to make this a reality in March.

The measure is named after Grace Anne Sparks.

She died in 2019 after a man she met online coerced her into playing a deadly game.

He only served two years in prison because coercive suicide was not a crime in Tennessee.

Now, anyone convicted of the crime faces up to 12 years behind bars.

Grace Anne’s family said sharing their pain was worth it to protect others.

“If this crime is perpetuated again, the penalty is steeper. There's a deterrent. It's got a bite now, and that is because of what happened to Grace Anne,” said Grace Anne’s mother, Candi Sparks. “And so when another Mama is facing this, Grace Anne's Law will make sure that a punishment is given.”

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill before it went to the governor’s desk.